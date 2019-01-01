O/B Hit List: Live Music in Big Sky

Ski all day, boogie all night.

When dawn breaks bright and clear, with fresh snow sparkling in the morning sun, your eyes grow wide and your entire being burns with desire—to slide through all that snow, awash in the invigorating alpine air. And that's exactly what you do, all day long. Later, as that same golden orb retreats behind Lone Peak, a new desire awakens: après. Vittles to fill the belly, libations to unbind the brain, and best of all, music to feed the soul, to stretch the spirit of the day just a little farther.

Who doesn’t enjoy some foot-tapping tunes to supplement their outdoor endorphins? Whether you dig twang, rock, bluegrass, pop, classical, or psychedelia, our favorite mountain town has something for everyone. Big Sky attracts an eclectic mix of talented musicians yearning to rock their respective houses. So shake the snow off your hat, slip inside a warm tavern or auditorium, and let the rhythm carry you, euphoric and smiling, into the long, dark night ahead.

Who: Montana music lovers, and by that, we mean everyone. Big Sky skiers and snowboarders, Lone Mountain Ranch skate-skiers, Fawn Pass cross-country travelers, Beehive Basin skinners, and everyone else out there enjoying the snowy mountains. Also, anyone who needs to shake the winter blues by shaking that winter booty.

What: Get the most out of these long winter nights with the inimitable energy of live music. From bass-thumping soul and funk to guitar-wailing blues to enchanting, glass-shattering sopranos, you’ll find something to suit your mood, style, and taste.

When: All. Winter. Long. Weekend evenings see the most activity, but weeknights also offer a range of soloists and small bands throughout the Mountain and Meadow villages. Larger events and festivals occur intermittently throughout the season—think Sno-Bar in January, International Guitar Night in February, and Big Sky Big Grass to cap off the winter season in April. Check venues’ websites and online event calendars for specifics.

Where: Big Sky has myriad bars, restaurants, and lounges, plus a few special facilities for more formal affairs. The Broken Spoke, the Carabiner, Chet’s, Choppers, the Riverhouse, Lone Mountain Ranch, Lone Peak Brewery, Whiskey Jack’s, Ousel & Spur, Scissorbills, the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center, and others host regular live music.

Why: Because your ears have been good to you and it’s time to return the favor. Because there’s no better way to complement a vigorous day on the slopes than a wild night on the dance floor. Because skiing and live music go together like pizza and beer. Because the mountain music scene is badass and you don’t want to miss it.

And also because live music in Big Sky is on our Winter Hit List. Snap a photo from a show and tag us on Facebook or Instagram (#OBHitList)—you’ll be entered to win two tickets to International Guitar Night on February 16 in Big Sky. Good luck and we’ll see you there.