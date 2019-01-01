Review: Trango Ice Cube GTX

The Trango Ice Cube GTX gives you everything you want in a lightweight climbing boot, without any extra frills. Their stiff midsole keeps your calves from getting pumped, while a flexible ankle cuff lets you pull out all the latest tricks on technical mixed climbs. A built-in gaiter keeps snowy socks at bay, all in a package that weighs less than a pound per boot. Available at Uphill Pursuits; $550.