Review: Voices of Yellowstone's Capstone

Editors Traute Parrie and Jesse Logan brilliantly compile over 30 essays written by local authors and professionals in Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness (Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation, $45). Read the riveting history of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness’s Absalooke people and mountain men who “first” discovered the desolate land; discover the pivotal roles played by Clark’s Nutcrackers, beavers, and foxes; understand the painstaking research that defines the unique glaciers, rocks, and grasslands of the area. Accompanied by gorgeous photographs and artwork, impressive maps depict this jaw-dropping expanse of wilderness. This is one of the most accurate and well-done books that has been written about this special mountain-scape. Designated as an atlas, Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone underscores the importance of preserving all wildlands. It makes an excellent gift for anyone who loves adventure, and all proceeds from its sale benefit the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation.