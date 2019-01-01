You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2019-20 / Review: La Sportiva Nepal Cube GTX
Review: La Sportiva Nepal Cube GTX
Review: La Sportiva Nepal Cube GTX
Dawn Brintall
Whether you’re travelling across glacial crevasses or kicking ice in Hyalite Canyon, the La Sportiva Nepal Cube GTX is the lightweight mountaineering boot that will rise to the challenge. It features an insulating insole and breathable Gore-Tex membrane, ensuring your feet will stay warm and dry for all your winter climbing or mountaineering adventures. Available at Uphill Pursuits and Spire Climbing Center; $600.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store