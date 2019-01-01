Review: Pearl Izumi Versa

The Pearl iZUMi Versa Quilted Hoodie is bright in color and dim in disappointment. With a softshell fabric and insulated core, it provides welcome relief on cold, windy days. Use it as a middle layer this winter, and as an outer layer once spring rolls around. The lightweight hoodie features reflective lines on the arms and back for increased visibility on your ride or run.

$220; pearlizumi.com.