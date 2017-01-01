You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2018-19 / Review: GSI Microlite 500 Twist
Wangmo Tenzing
The MicroLite 500 Twist stainless-steel vacuum bottle from GSI Outdoors is coming out to play. This trim little thermos weighs only half a pound and holds 17 ounces, making it a great companion for mini-trips on the trail. Water, coffee, beer, whatever—it keeps cold drinks cold for 20 hours and hot drinks hot for ten. Plus, it’s BPA-free and 30% lighter than other similar bottles.
$25; gsioutdoors.com.
