Review: GSI Microlite 500 Twist

The MicroLite 500 Twist stainless-steel vacuum bottle from GSI Outdoors is coming out to play. This trim little thermos weighs only half a pound and holds 17 ounces, making it a great companion for mini-trips on the trail. Water, coffee, beer, whatever—it keeps cold drinks cold for 20 hours and hot drinks hot for ten. Plus, it’s BPA-free and 30% lighter than other similar bottles.

$25; gsioutdoors.com.