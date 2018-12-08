Frozen Feet, Warm Souls

Winter running in the Bozone.

Fall running is fantastic—the leaves are changing and you wake up in the morning looking forward to hitting the trail. Winter running, on the other hand, can suck. There’s ice lurking around every corner and snow piled high along the trail. When the temperature drops, getting out of bed and into your shoes gets a whole lot harder. But, winter is still running season in Bozeman—if you’re surrounded by the right company.

For social and informal runs, check out Bozeman Trail Running on Facebook. This group organizes weekly runs on the M trail throughout the winter season. All fitness levels are encouraged; just be sure to bring traction devices for ice and a headlamp for those dark evenings.

If you’re looking for more organized runs and races, the Big Sky Wind Drinkers (BSWD) host monthly fun runs throughout winter, starting with the Jingle Bell Jog on December 8. There are three distances to choose from, meaning it can be as easy or as challenging as you like. Following the race, there’s a dessert potluck, so bring your best homemade treats to share. BSWD also hosts the Fat Ass 50k, a self-timed race on January 5. This race consists of 5k loops at the Missouri Headwaters State Park—from one to ten, depending on your fitness and resistance to the cold—and there are free hot drinks for participants brave enough to face the frigid temps.

Another organized race is the Love ’Em or Leave ’Em 5k, taking place in Bozeman on Saturday, February 2. Proceeds from this race go toward the Bozeman Summit School, and there are two divisions to choose from: the Couples (Lovestrucks) and the Singles. Whether you’re coupled up or enjoying the single life, hit up the after-party to let loose post-race.

For more information about races and informal training runs, stay tuned to outsidebozeman.com/events.



