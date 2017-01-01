You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2017-18 / Hot Booze

Hot Booze

Wildrye, Bozeman Spirits, Dry Hills Distilling

Hot Booze

facebook twitter email Print This
compiled by the editors

What to drink this winter. 

Like all other seasons, winter is a great time to drink. But unlike spring, summer, and fall, when cold beverages really hit the spot, winter is a time for hot booze. Here are some cocktails to concoct. 

Chocolate-Covered Cherry
1-2 oz Wildrye Flathead Cherry Infused Vodka
2 tbsp hot chocolate mix
1/4 oz amaretto 

Mix ingredients in your favorite mug, fill with hot water, and stir. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a Bordeaux cherry.

Hot Caramel Apple
1.5 oz Bozeman Spirits Prairie Schooner Rum
1 thin slice of muddled apple
Light squeeze of a lemon wedge
Apple cider 

Mix apple and rum in a mug while apple cider heats up. Once hot, add squeeze of lemon and drizzle with caramel.

Arctic Raspberry
1 oz Dry Hills Distillery Hollowtop Raspberry Vodka
3 tbsp white cocoa mix
Whipped Cream
Fresh raspberries
Shaved chocolate 

Combine raspberry vodka, hot water, and cocoa mix; stir. Garnish with whipped cream, fresh raspberries, and shaved chocolate on top.

Hot Apple Toddy
2 oz Heritage Distillery Brown Sugar Bourbon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
1 orange slice with peel
8 oz hot apple cider
Caramel sauce
A mixture of one part cinnamon, one part additional nutmeg, two parts brown sugar 

Rim a mug with caramel sauce, then the cinnamon mixture. In the mug, muddle orange with nutmeg and bourbon. Add hot apple cider and stir, being careful not to disturb rim mixture.

Appears in 
Food & Drink
Winter 2017-18

Snow Report (24hrs)

Big Sky: 0"
Bridger: 0"
Discovery: n/a"

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 