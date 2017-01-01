You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2017-18 / Hot Booze
Hot Booze
What to drink this winter.
Like all other seasons, winter is a great time to drink. But unlike spring, summer, and fall, when cold beverages really hit the spot, winter is a time for hot booze. Here are some cocktails to concoct.
Chocolate-Covered Cherry
1-2 oz Wildrye Flathead Cherry Infused Vodka
2 tbsp hot chocolate mix
1/4 oz amaretto
Mix ingredients in your favorite mug, fill with hot water, and stir. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a Bordeaux cherry.
Hot Caramel Apple
1.5 oz Bozeman Spirits Prairie Schooner Rum
1 thin slice of muddled apple
Light squeeze of a lemon wedge
Apple cider
Mix apple and rum in a mug while apple cider heats up. Once hot, add squeeze of lemon and drizzle with caramel.
Arctic Raspberry
1 oz Dry Hills Distillery Hollowtop Raspberry Vodka
3 tbsp white cocoa mix
Whipped Cream
Fresh raspberries
Shaved chocolate
Combine raspberry vodka, hot water, and cocoa mix; stir. Garnish with whipped cream, fresh raspberries, and shaved chocolate on top.
Hot Apple Toddy
2 oz Heritage Distillery Brown Sugar Bourbon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
1 orange slice with peel
8 oz hot apple cider
Caramel sauce
A mixture of one part cinnamon, one part additional nutmeg, two parts brown sugar
Rim a mug with caramel sauce, then the cinnamon mixture. In the mug, muddle orange with nutmeg and bourbon. Add hot apple cider and stir, being careful not to disturb rim mixture.
