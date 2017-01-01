What to drink this winter.

Like all other seasons, winter is a great time to drink. But unlike spring, summer, and fall, when cold beverages really hit the spot, winter is a time for hot booze. Here are some cocktails to concoct.

Chocolate-Covered Cherry

1-2 oz Wildrye Flathead Cherry Infused Vodka

2 tbsp hot chocolate mix

1/4 oz amaretto

Mix ingredients in your favorite mug, fill with hot water, and stir. Top with whipped cream and garnish with a Bordeaux cherry.

Hot Caramel Apple

1.5 oz Bozeman Spirits Prairie Schooner Rum

1 thin slice of muddled apple

Light squeeze of a lemon wedge

Apple cider

Mix apple and rum in a mug while apple cider heats up. Once hot, add squeeze of lemon and drizzle with caramel.

Arctic Raspberry

1 oz Dry Hills Distillery Hollowtop Raspberry Vodka

3 tbsp white cocoa mix

Whipped Cream

Fresh raspberries

Shaved chocolate

Combine raspberry vodka, hot water, and cocoa mix; stir. Garnish with whipped cream, fresh raspberries, and shaved chocolate on top.

Hot Apple Toddy

2 oz Heritage Distillery Brown Sugar Bourbon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 orange slice with peel

8 oz hot apple cider

Caramel sauce

A mixture of one part cinnamon, one part additional nutmeg, two parts brown sugar

Rim a mug with caramel sauce, then the cinnamon mixture. In the mug, muddle orange with nutmeg and bourbon. Add hot apple cider and stir, being careful not to disturb rim mixture.