Cowboy Kitchen

Coffee-rubbed steaks with balsamic-whiskey cream sauce.

There’s something very Montana about combining coffee, meat, and whiskey all in one dish. Now that hunting season is over and you’ve got a freezer full of game, thaw out some steaks and put this recipe to the test—you won’t be disappointed, and neither will your guests. If you missed your shot this year, beef steaks work great, too.





Ingredients

12-16 oz steak

2 Tbsp Roasted Coffee Rub

2 Tbsp Roasted Garlic Sea Salt

3 Tbsp Caramelized Garlic Olive Oil

1 onion, sliced thin

1/2 cup whiskey, preferably Wildrye, Willie’s, or Bozeman Spirits

2 Tbsp Chocolate Espresso Balsamic

1/4 cup heavy cream

Directions

Dry steak thoroughly with paper towels. Season both sides with Roasted Coffee Rub and 1 Tbsp Roasted Garlic Sea Salt. Let sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes or until ready to cook. In a large sauté pan, heat 1 Tbsp Caramelized Garlic Olive Oil. Once hot, sear the steaks, four minutes per side for medium-rare.

Remove from pan and set aside to rest while you make the pan sauce. In the same pan, add remaining 2 Tbsp oil, onions, and 1 Tbsp Roasted Garlic Sea Salt, and cook until soft and caramelized (about ten minutes). Add whiskey and Chocolate Espresso Balsamic to deglaze the pan. Scrape up any yummy brown bits and stir as liquid reduces for 1-2 minutes.

Add cream and allow to cook another 1-2 minutes. Spoon sauce over steak and enjoy.

Check out Olivelle on N. 19th in Bozeman and at olivelle.com.