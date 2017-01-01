Backcountry Incidents: By the Numbers





Montana’s backcountry is a dreamland for skiers, snowmobilers, and ice-climbers, but sometimes, things go south. Last winter, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center recorded 32 avalanche incidents, one of which resulted in a fatality. Though these untamed wilds give more than they will ever take, they demand respect. Here’s a closer look at avalanche incidents in southwest Montana from last season.













By Range

Bridgers: 8

Gallatins: 3

Madisons: 14

Crazies: 1

Beartooths (Cooke City): 6

By month

November: 1

December: 4

January: 8

February: 12

March: 5

April: 2

By activity (groups count as 1 incident)

Skiing: 18

Snowmobiling: 12

Climbing: 2

*All numbers taken from mtavalanche.com and represent the 2016-17 ski season.