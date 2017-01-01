You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2017-18 / Backcountry Incidents: By the Numbers
Backcountry Incidents: By the Numbers
Drew Hulse
Montana’s backcountry is a dreamland for skiers, snowmobilers, and ice-climbers, but sometimes, things go south. Last winter, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center recorded 32 avalanche incidents, one of which resulted in a fatality. Though these untamed wilds give more than they will ever take, they demand respect. Here’s a closer look at avalanche incidents in southwest Montana from last season.
By Range
Bridgers: 8
Gallatins: 3
Madisons: 14
Crazies: 1
Beartooths (Cooke City): 6
By month
November: 1
December: 4
January: 8
February: 12
March: 5
April: 2
By activity (groups count as 1 incident)
Skiing: 18
Snowmobiling: 12
Climbing: 2
*All numbers taken from mtavalanche.com and represent the 2016-17 ski season.
