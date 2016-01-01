Rubbed the Right Way

Smoked elk roast.

Every fall, hunting season means the possibility of game on the table come winter. No other cooking technique brings out the awesome in an elk roast like smoking, and a good cherry-wood smoke requires a great rub to add the flavor. This “moist” rub features a Scotch ale, but any similar variety will do.













Ingredients

2 elk sirloin roasts



For Scotch Ale Moist Rub:

4 oz. Scotch ale

1 Tbsp tarragon

2 Tbsp Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp hot chili powder

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp dry mustard

1/2 cup light brown sugar

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together the moist-rub ingredients. Slather the outside of the roasts with the moist rub. Refrigerate, uncovered, for 4 hours. When ready to cook, heat grill to 225 F. Put the roasts on the upper grate over a water pan. Smoke for roughly two hours, until the internal temperature of the meat reaches 125 F for rare. Don’t overcook! Transfer the roasts to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for ten minutes. Carve the meat into thin slices.

This recipe originally appeared on raddcooking.com.