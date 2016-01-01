Green Cream

It does the body good.

After a long day of skiing, you’re probably ready to kick back and ease into the couch. But before you do, follow the lead of athletes who use cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products to stave off some of the negative effects of rigorous exercise. Here are five reasons they do.

Joint & Muscle Aches

After a day of rigorous activity, you can keep joint and muscle pain at bay with CBD-infused creams. Studies have shown that not only do our bodies have receptors designed to use cannabinoids, but we also produce them internally. Applying or ingesting cannabinoids enhances our bodies’ ability to produce more. The most important effect of CBD-infused topical products is to moderate and modulate the perception of pain. Quiet the pain sensors and your body can relax and begin healing, unencumbered by tension and strain.

Minor Injuries

Let’s face it, no matter how rad you are, you aren’t immune to minor injuries. Aches and pains, scrapes, cuts, and blisters love the healing properties of CBD-infused first-aid remedies. CBD first-aid creams combine the healing properties of natural herbs, essential oils, and other plant-based products to work hand in hand with CBD to boost its delivery system, increasing the function and flow of cannabinoids in your system.

Irritated Nerves

CBD receptors are present in micro-parts of our brains’ nerve bundles. If you have nerve-related pain, applying a CBD-rich topical cream can quickly offer effective, temporary relief. As with joint and muscle pain, the suppression of the pain sensors helps by reducing tension and letting you relax and rejuvenate.

Sun & Windburn

Although you can apply a sunscreen and possibly avoid sunburn, there isn’t an SPF for windburn or extreme cold, and the dry conditions of southwest Montana can take a toll on exposed skin. Before and after a day of vigorous outdoor recreation, introduce your skin to the soothing benefits of natural ingredients such as aloe, moisturizing oils, and healing essential oils that have been mixed generously with CBD oil. The effects of a good CBD-infused lotion bring instant and welcome relief to damaged skin. It may also help avoid chapping and irritation if you apply prior to exposure to the elements.

Cannabinoid Receptors

We already have them—they just need a nudge to kick them into full gear. CBD-infused creams and ointments efficiently interact with the endocannabinoid system present in all of us. A series of receptors, located in our brains and throughout our bodies, latch on to cannabinoids, relishing their healing benefits. CBD has a stellar list of healing cred—some benefits include pain relief, reduced inflammation, suppressed muscle spasms, and many other effects related to heavy physical activity.

Although the discovery of the endocannabinoid receptor system dates back to the early 1960s, it has taken decades for this remarkable medicine to make its way into mainstream acceptance. Too often, the healing elements present in Mother Nature have been ignored in favor of the more damaging alternatives offered by pharmaceuticals. CBD-infused products, however, contain the healing and nourishing essentials without the harmful chemicals used to stabilize and preserve products more commonly used. What more could you ask for?

