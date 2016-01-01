You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Winter 2016-17 / Bozeman Snowfall
Bozeman Snowfall
the editors
By the numbers.
With the high probability of a La Niña winter for 2016-17, we thought it appropriate to take a look at some snowfall numbers throughout the years. Here’s what we found.
91”: Annual snowfall in Bozeman
15”: March snowfall in Bozeman, highest of any month
56”: Record snowfall in Bozeman in a 24-hour period
350”: Average annual snowfall at Bridger Bowl, according to Bridger Bowl
268”: Average annual snowfall at Bridger Bowl, last 8 years, according to OnTheSnow.com
400”: Average annual snowfall at Big Sky, according to Big Sky Resort
315”: Average annual snowfall at Big Sky, last 8 years, according to OnTheSnow.com
