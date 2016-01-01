Bozeman Snowfall

By the numbers.

With the high probability of a La Niña winter for 2016-17, we thought it appropriate to take a look at some snowfall numbers throughout the years. Here’s what we found.

91”: Annual snowfall in Bozeman

15”: March snowfall in Bozeman, highest of any month

56”: Record snowfall in Bozeman in a 24-hour period

350”: Average annual snowfall at Bridger Bowl, according to Bridger Bowl

268”: Average annual snowfall at Bridger Bowl, last 8 years, according to OnTheSnow.com

400”: Average annual snowfall at Big Sky, according to Big Sky Resort

315”: Average annual snowfall at Big Sky, last 8 years, according to OnTheSnow.com