Review: Wood-Burning Stove

There’s something extremely satisfying about cooking over a natural fire. But when backpacking, there’s generally something extremely inconvenient, too. Not so with Patagonia’s Wood-Burning Stove, a clever, cone-shaped contraption that turns a pile of twigs into a roaring blaze in mere seconds. Boil water, heat soup, fry pancakes—whatever your gas stove’ll do, this will too. And at a scant seven ounces, the weight savings makes up for any extra time gathering fuel. Available at area stores; $99.