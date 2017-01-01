Review: Salomon Sense Pro Max

You are here

David Tucker

I didn’t want to like Salomon’s Sense Pro Max—the Sensifit lacing system requires you to pull tight and cinch down, then fold under the top of the tongue. What ever happened to loop, swoop, and pull? Then I ran a race in them. I was completely won over by their performance in a variety of trail conditions, from mud to loose gravel. And the lacing system feels like a hug for my foot—my negativity thwarted yet again.

$150; salomon.com.

Footwear
Summer 2018

