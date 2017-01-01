You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Summer 2018 / Review: Salomon Advance Skin 12 Step
Review: Salomon Advance Skin 12 Step
Chris McCarthy
Packing enough water for a long run is tough in summer heat. That’s why I’ve started using the Salomon Advance Skin 12 Step hydration vest.
This form-fitting pack comes with two 17-oz. soft flasks that ride comfortably in front pockets and has room for a 1.5-liter bladder in an insulated sleeve stored in the back.
A nice addition is the emergency blanket, just in case you take a wrong turn.
$180; salomon.com.
