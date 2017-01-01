Review: Pearl Izumi X-Alp Elevate

On big backcountry rides, performance is king. That’s why I’m stoked about the aggressive outsoles on Pearl Izumi’s X-Alp Elevate biking shoe. The Vibram tread provides awesome traction on technical hike-a-bikes without compromising pedal-stroke power when you are in the saddle. The oversized lugs grip wet rock, slippery logs, loose gravel, and whatever else the trail wants to throw at you.

The X-Alp Elevate also uses a Boa closure system, meaning you have a 100% customizable fit, another great feature considering comfort is second only to performance.

While the shoes certainly are comfortable, I do experinece some heel-lift when hiking, a result of the shoes running a little big. Try on a few pairs, even if you think you know your size.

$180; pearlizumi.com.