Review: GCI Outdoor Wilderness Backpacker

Mike England

Relax in style anywhere with the Wilderness Backpacker from GCI Outdoor. From upright to fully reclined, this well-built, four-position chair has a cup-holder (of course), headrest, and shoulder straps for hands-free carry to your favorite campsite, beach, alpine lake, or outdoor concert. And it’ll hold up to 250 pounds, so you needn’t worry about the thing collapsing underneath you.

Available at Bob Ward's. $60; gcioutdoor.com

Summer 2018

