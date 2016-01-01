Trail Treat

This summer, you can get your energy from mass-produced, stale, tasteless bars, or you can make your own. The latter option is cheaper, they taste better, and you can play around with the recipe to suit your preferences. Here’s one way to do it.

Ingredients (18 servings)

1.5 cups oatmeal, not instant

1/2 cup pecans, roughly chopped

1/4 cup unsweetened flaked coconut

1/2 cup flaxseed

1/2 cup sunflower or pumpkin seeds

1 cup almonds, roughly chopped

1 cup packed pitted Medjool dates

1/4 cup nut butter

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour oats, almonds, pecans, seeds, and coconut onto a baking sheet and spread out. Toast until golden, about 12 minutes. Stir mixture once while baking. Place dates in a food processor and chop using the pulse button until a ball is formed. In saucepan, warm the maple syrup and nut butter over medium heat until nut butter is soft enough to combine. Remove from heat. Add the dates and stir until combined. Add toasted mixture, date mixture, and the rest of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl and stir until combined. Line a 9” x 9” pan with parchment paper and spoon mixture into pan. Press mixture firmly into pan. Freeze for an hour. Remove bars from pan and cut on cutting board. Best if stored in fridge in airtight container. These also freeze well.

This recipe was inspired by one in the book A Seasoned Mom.