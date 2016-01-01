Fishing Chest Rig—FHF Gear

Once an essential apparatus, the fly-fishing vest no longer holds hegemony, thanks in large part to innovations like the FHF Gear Fishing Chest Rig. Gone is the awkward reaching into endless pockets that balloon your torso; this compact container keeps crucial items close, and is loaded with features both subtle and significant. To wit: a smooth surface and zipper flaps that won’t snag your line, an ambidextrous forceps tunnel with magnetic retention, lanyard sheaths to minimize dangling, and Velcro sleeve-pockets for customized organization. Throw in rod-holder and rear-net loops, and you’ve got a minimalist fishing pack that has everything you need and nothing you don’t. As if that wasn’t enough, FHF Gear is based right here in Bozeman. $112; fhfgear.com.