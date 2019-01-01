By the Numbers: Bozeman-Area Whitewater

3 popular whitewater rivers:

Yellowstone

Madison

Gallatin

3 popular whitewater streams:

Hyalite Creek

West Fork of the Gallatin

Big Timber Creek

6 popular stretches:

Yellowstone: Gardiner Town Stretch, Yankee Jim, Lower Yellowstone (Springdale Wave, Mrs. Bubbles, 4Banger, etc.)

Madison: Bear Trap Canyon

Gallatin: Upper Gallatin (Moose Flat to Lava Lake), Lower Gallatin (Mad Mile)

2 household-name rapids:

House Rock

Kitchen Sink

6 extreme rapids (Class IV-V):

Bear Trap / Kitchen Sink (at high flows)

Mad Mile / House Rock (at high flows)

Yankee Jim (at high flows)

Quake Lake

Big Timber Creek

Boulder River (Main and West Fork)

4 popular whitewater crafts:

raft

kayak

inflatable kayak

cataraft

5 whitewater-rafting companies:

Montana Whitewater

Yellowstone Raft Co.

Geyser Whitewater

Flying Pig

Wild West Rafting

4 whitewater-gear stores:

Round House

Northern Lights

Bob Ward's

REI

4 whitewater-gear rental outfits:

Madison River Tubing

Round House

Big Boys Toys

Rivers to Lakes