By the Numbers: Bozeman-Area Whitewater
3 popular whitewater rivers:
Yellowstone
Madison
Gallatin
3 popular whitewater streams:
Hyalite Creek
West Fork of the Gallatin
Big Timber Creek
6 popular stretches:
Yellowstone: Gardiner Town Stretch, Yankee Jim, Lower Yellowstone (Springdale Wave, Mrs. Bubbles, 4Banger, etc.)
Madison: Bear Trap Canyon
Gallatin: Upper Gallatin (Moose Flat to Lava Lake), Lower Gallatin (Mad Mile)
2 household-name rapids:
House Rock
Kitchen Sink
6 extreme rapids (Class IV-V):
Bear Trap / Kitchen Sink (at high flows)
Mad Mile / House Rock (at high flows)
Yankee Jim (at high flows)
Quake Lake
Big Timber Creek
Boulder River (Main and West Fork)
4 popular whitewater crafts:
raft
kayak
inflatable kayak
cataraft
5 whitewater-rafting companies:
Montana Whitewater
Yellowstone Raft Co.
Geyser Whitewater
Flying Pig
Wild West Rafting
4 whitewater-gear stores:
Round House
Northern Lights
Bob Ward's
REI
4 whitewater-gear rental outfits:
Madison River Tubing
Round House
Big Boys Toys
Rivers to Lakes
