Review: Nemo Escape Pod
David Tucker
When you’re traveling light and fast in the backcountry, space and weight are always at a premium. The Escape Pod from NEMO checks both of those boxes. This no-frills bivy provides little protection from the elements, so if the forecast calls for rain, make sure to pack a fly. What it does provide is added protection from mosquitos during the damp days of spring and early summer. $130; nemoequipment.com.
