You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2019 / Review: Nemo Escape Pod

Review: Nemo Escape Pod

Review: Nemo Escape Pod

Review: Nemo Escape Pod

facebook twitter email Print This
David Tucker

When you’re traveling light and fast in the backcountry, space and weight are always at a premium. The Escape Pod from NEMO checks both of those boxes. This no-frills bivy provides little protection from the elements, so if the forecast calls for rain, make sure to pack a fly. What it does provide is added protection from mosquitos during the damp days of spring and early summer. $130; nemoequipment.com.

Appears in 
Camping
Camping
Spring 2019

Social & Sharing

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge