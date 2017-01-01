You are here

Review: Plano Guide Series 3600

David Howlett

The Guide Series 3600 tackle bag boasts a cool rail system, with 34 accessory-attachment points, easy topside access to a StowAway utility box, and a raised over-molded surface with tie-down slots. Five additional utility boxes are included in the soft-sided main compartment, and the bottom of the bag is protected by a waterproof base with a molded rail system and elevated rubber feet. Available at Bob Ward’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

$70; planomolding.com.

Fishing
Spring 2018

