Review: Plano Guide Series 3600

The Guide Series 3600 tackle bag boasts a cool rail system, with 34 accessory-attachment points, easy topside access to a StowAway utility box, and a raised over-molded surface with tie-down slots. Five additional utility boxes are included in the soft-sided main compartment, and the bottom of the bag is protected by a waterproof base with a molded rail system and elevated rubber feet. Available at Bob Ward’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

$70; planomolding.com.