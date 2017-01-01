Review: Hoka One One Clayton 2

Good running shoes offer three things: comfort, stability, and durability. Hoka One One is the king of the first two, but when it comes to the latter, they’ve come up short in the past.

Not so with the Clayton 2. These road shoes won’t break down like some previous Hoka models—they’ll hold up for hundreds of miles, on the treadmill, sidewalk, even town trails. Available at Bozeman Running Company.

$150; hokaoneone.com.