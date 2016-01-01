Review: Toad & Co. Chaka Skirt

Despite being a tomboy, I find myself drawn to wearing skirts, mostly because they’re versatile, comfortable, easy to dress up or down, and look better than just wearing tights. The Chaka by Toad & Co. fits the bill perfectly for ready-to-go-anywhere attire. With a classic A-line silhouette, plus a soft blend of cotton and Tencel that is eco-responsible, and a variety of color and pattern choices, you can’t go wrong. It has a nice length that hits right above the knee and the wide waistband is comfy while hiding a tiny pocket on the inside. Throw it over a pair of your favorite tights for chillier days, or pair it with some fun sandals for when the weather warms up, and you’ll be ready to go in style, wherever your day takes you. Available at Bob Ward's and Chalet Sports. $60; toadandco.com.