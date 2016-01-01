Review: Pearl Izumi Select Escape

A lightweight shell is a staple and especially useful in spring. Whether you’re running, biking, hiking, or fishing, having a water-repellent windproof layer will keep you comfortable and safe when the weather turns. The Select Escape from Pearl Izumi is a no-frills option that is bike-specific. It’s cut for road cyclists, meaning it’s got a slim fit, so I recommend buying a size bigger than you normally would if you plan on wearing it over an insulating layer. The jacket has one storage pocket on the lower back, and reflective strips strategically placed to keep you safe on the road. Other than that, all the Select Escape does is perform when the wind kicks up and a shower moves in. If the report is calling for a serious downpour, opt for something with more waterproof protection—or stay home and watch Netflix. $75; pearlizumi.com.