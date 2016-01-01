Review: Nemo Nocturne 15

I’ve never been a fan of mummy bags; I understand their usefulness when backpacking, but even then I’ve been known to take a traditional bag for comfort. NEMO must have read my mind because they’ve combined comfort and packability with their Nocturne 15. This spoon-shaped bag provides extra room at the elbows and knees, making it easy to sleep on your side or roll over in the night. In addition to the extra room, the Nocturne features DownTek water-repellant 750 down; this insulation keeps the bag at a perfect temperature, no matter the weather. I’ve found a 60-degree night is just as comfortable as one in the 30s. The waterproof and breathable footbox keeps the toes warm and dry, even when they come in contact with condensation on the tent wall. Weighing in at just over one pound, the bag compresses to 7.5 liters, making it great for backpacking. $360; nemoequipment.com.