Review: Hoka OneOne Challenger ATR 3

Spring in Bozeman means variable trail conditions, so if you’re going to spend time on the run, you’ll need a shoe that can handle it all. Enter the Challenger ATR 3 from Hoka One One. Out of the box, they’re extremely lightweight, meaning they’re agile on the trail, which is essential when picking a line through snow, ice, dirt, and gravel. As with all Hoka models, the soles are nice and thick, which means added knee and ankle support, and rubber-tipped lugs make for better traction. The shoe breathes great, thanks to a mesh upper that will keep your feet cool when the training heats up. Available at Bozeman Running Co. and Bob Ward's. $130; hokaoneone.com.