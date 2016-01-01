You are here

Gates & Dates

Custer Gallatin Road Openings

Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, USFS

Spring is in the air and Custer Gallatin National Forest employees are busy across your forest. Here are some important dates to be aware of when planning your recreation this season.  


Campground Openings
Greek Creek and Moose Creek – May 5
Red Cliff – May 11
Spire Rock – May 16
Langohr, Hood Creek & Chisholm – May 20 


Major Road Openings
Hyalite Rd. #62 (closes April 1) – May 16
Spanish Creek Rd. #982 – May 16
Moose Creek Rd. #479 and Portal Creek Rd. #984 – lower gates, May 16; upper gates, June 16
Jackson Creek Rd. #977, Olsen Creek Rd. #6944, and Skunk Creek Rd. #974 – lower gates, May 16; upper gates. June 16
Fairy Lake Rd. #74 and South Fork Bracket Rd. #631 – lower gates, June 1; upper gates, June 16 (if conditions allow)
Moser Creek Rd. #6211 and Langohr Rd. #6230 – June 16
Little Bear Rd. #980 – June 16
Storm Castle Rd. #132 – lower gate, May 16; upper gates, June 16 & July 16 

Forest Plan Revision
Bozeman Public Meetings – April 3-4 

For more detailed information and to participate in the Forest Plan Revision, visit fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.

Spring 2017
Custer-Gallatin National Forest

