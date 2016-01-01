Gates & Dates

Spring is in the air and Custer Gallatin National Forest employees are busy across your forest. Here are some important dates to be aware of when planning your recreation this season.



Campground Openings

Greek Creek and Moose Creek – May 5

Red Cliff – May 11

Spire Rock – May 16

Langohr, Hood Creek & Chisholm – May 20





Major Road Openings

Hyalite Rd. #62 (closes April 1) – May 16

Spanish Creek Rd. #982 – May 16

Moose Creek Rd. #479 and Portal Creek Rd. #984 – lower gates, May 16; upper gates, June 16

Jackson Creek Rd. #977, Olsen Creek Rd. #6944, and Skunk Creek Rd. #974 – lower gates, May 16; upper gates. June 16

Fairy Lake Rd. #74 and South Fork Bracket Rd. #631 – lower gates, June 1; upper gates, June 16 (if conditions allow)

Moser Creek Rd. #6211 and Langohr Rd. #6230 – June 16

Little Bear Rd. #980 – June 16

Storm Castle Rd. #132 – lower gate, May 16; upper gates, June 16 & July 16

Forest Plan Revision

Bozeman Public Meetings – April 3-4

For more detailed information and to participate in the Forest Plan Revision, visit fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.