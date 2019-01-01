You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Fall 2020 / Review: MoonShade

Review: MoonShade

moonshade, camping, shade, glamping

Review: MoonShade

facebook twitter email Print This
Mike England

On multi-day hunts in low-elevation, treeless terrain, one must be creative to keep animals cool—jury-rigged tarps, suspended in the shade beneath bridges, etc.—but nothing quite eases the meat-conscious mind. Unless you splurge for a MoonShade portable awning, that is. Attach it to your vehicle, orient it away from the sun, and hang your deer and antelope from your roof racks. They’ll stay shaded and cool all day, so all you need to worry about is the next hunt; $350. 

Appears in 
Miscellaneous
Fall 2020

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

 

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge