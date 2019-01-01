Review: Redington Prowler

Like other frugal fishermen, I refused to replace my beloved wading boots, instead modifying them with sheet-metal screws, duct tape, and other jury-rigging, season after slippery season. Until this year, when I discovered the Prowler from Redington. Strong and durable, with a wide toebox for traction and a padded collar for comfort, the Prowler makes a perfect replacement for my 15-year-old Korkers. I chose the rubber sole, but felt is available. $150.