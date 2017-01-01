Review: Sitka Mountain Pant

It’s tough to find a single pair of pants for the entire hunting season: thin enough for those balmy early-October days, but thick enough for late-season snow. But Sitka’s versatile Mountain Pant fits the bill. The four-way-stretch textile goes quietly through thick brush without tearing and is surprisingly comfortable. This fabric also has a durable-water-repellent (DWR) finish, which helps keep any precipitation on the outside. These pants have enough storage that you could almost leave your pack at home: two zippered hand-pockets, a single zippered back-pocket, and two large cargo pockets, each with a zippered front compartment. A feature I originally scoffed at is the removable knee pads, but they quickly proved their usefulness on a long crawl across a rocky prairie. When removing the knee pads, do so cautiously as they take some wiggling around to get them out and they seem to tear easily. $200; sitkagear.com.