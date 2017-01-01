Review: Orange Aglow Signature

At first blush, blaze-orange hunting vests may seem like cotton swabs—the brand doesn’t matter, ’cause they’re all the same, right? Experienced hunters know better, and Orange Aglow clearly does, too. Their Signature Mesh Vest is superior in a number of ways. Firstly, it’s extremely lightweight at only 2.2 ounces (medium size), so you won’t even know it’s there. The mesh fabric is breathable for warm days afield, and an elastic band keeps it tight to your torso—no more sliding around, as so many of them do. Instead of buttons, the closure is a quick, secure Velcro strap that’s easy to manipulate with gloves on or with cold, clumsy fingers. And finally, the company is based in Bozeman, which should be quite enough to seal the deal. $18; orangeaglow.com.