Hunt-Holes

Etiquette for the season.

Of all the recreational pursuits undertaken around Bozeman, none is more heavily scrutinized than hunting—and yet none is more central to our outdoor heritage. So when a few reckless souls get sloppy, or paint a poor image of hunters, we all suffer. Here are some tips to help protect hunting’s reputation and keep it real out there.

Don’t

Take a ridiculously long shot and risk wounding the animal.

Do

Respect the animal and yourself and get closer.





Don’t

Shoot at an animal on a ridgeline or hill, with no backstop.

Do

Consider all the outcomes of any shot you take.

Don’t

Dump a gut-pile beside the road or at a trailhead.

Do

Leave it way out in the field or forest, to be enjoyed by the coyotes and ravens.

Don’t

Take dozens of grip-and-grins, posting them on every online platform.

Do

Honor the hunt by keeping some things between you and the animal.

Don’t

Dress head-to-toe in Sitka, Kuiu, Kryptek, RealTree, or any other trendyclothing or camo pattern.

Do

Like your grandpa done and git yer elk in a drab flannel and wool trousers.

Don’t

Ride an ATV, almost anywhere, ever.

Do

Use the quads God gave ya.



Don’t

Give up too early on a search for a wounded animal.

Do

Get a dog, recruit some friends, whatever; just don’t quit until you know with 100% certainty that you’re a moron for wasting meat.

Don’t

Knock on doors empty-handed.

Do

Bring a small something in case access is granted. A six-pack or bag of coffee are decent offerings.

Don’t

Use a high-tech, fancy-ass rifle worth thousands of dollars—old-timers done kilt them elk with lever-actions and open sights!

Do

Keep it simple; if it worked for Hugh Glass, it’ll work for you.

Don’t

Ask another hunter, “Get anything?” as if the only reason one goes hunting is to kill shit.

Do

Instead, ask, “How was the hunt?”



