You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Fall 2017 / Don't Get Leafed Behind

Don't Get Leafed Behind

fall, races, fun runs, Bozeman

Don't Get Leafed Behind

facebook twitter email Print This
Drew Hulse

Fall's races and fun runs. 

When it comes to races and runs, summer gets the gold, but fall is a close runner-up. Here’s a sampling of autumn’s offerings. There are several other classic autumn fun runs not listed herein; visit winddrinkers.org or the O/B online calendar for more information. 

September 17
Montana Marathon – Billings
Break away from the herd in the highly anticipated 2017 Montana Marathon. The course begins in the prairie’s rolling hills and closes with a descent of 1,000 vertical feet over the                                                                                                  final 16 miles. montanamarathon.org 

September 23
Opera Run – Bozeman
“It ain’t over ’til the FIT lady sings!” Support Bozeman’s Intermountain Opera, while being serenaded by professional opera singers along the way. Viking helmets are encouraged. intermountainopera.org 

October 7
Bozeman Color Me Fun 5k – Bozeman
Wear white, and strut your colors with pride afterward. Five kilometers are more than enough to get supremely blasted with paint from head to toe. bozemancolormefun.com

October 7
Raw Deal Run – McLeod
A fall classic: top off a run through the crisp, October air with a costume contest and a chili dinner. The course winds through two private ranches south of Big Timber. sweetgrasscommunityfoundation.org 

October 29
Run For Your Life 5k – Bozeman
This 10k, 5k, and kids’ run event features a costume contest and Halloween characters, so bring the whole family. Proceeds benefit suicide prevention in Montana. runsignup.com 

October 29
5k Zombie Run – Livingston
Listen up, haunted-house aficionados: Zombies stalk the course and attempt to steal runners’ flags in this race, so watch your back. Let your adrenaline kick you into a new gear. 406running.com 

November 23
Huffing for Stuffing – Bozeman
Last year, this race earned $61,000 for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Register for the 5k or the 10k, and help give back even more to the community. huffingforstuffing.com

December 9
Santa Run for Education 5k – Bozeman
Suit up and “Jingle All the Way” to the finish line (Santa hat on, of course). This race follows a loop from Babcock down 8th toward MSU, then Kagy, and back up Willson to end again on Babcock. runsignup.com

Appears in 
Race
Fall 2017

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2016 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 