Don't Get Leafed Behind

Fall's races and fun runs.

When it comes to races and runs, summer gets the gold, but fall is a close runner-up. Here’s a sampling of autumn’s offerings. There are several other classic autumn fun runs not listed herein; visit winddrinkers.org or the O/B online calendar for more information.

September 17

Montana Marathon – Billings

Break away from the herd in the highly anticipated 2017 Montana Marathon. The course begins in the prairie’s rolling hills and closes with a descent of 1,000 vertical feet over the final 16 miles. montanamarathon.org

September 23

Opera Run – Bozeman

“It ain’t over ’til the FIT lady sings!” Support Bozeman’s Intermountain Opera, while being serenaded by professional opera singers along the way. Viking helmets are encouraged. intermountainopera.org

October 7

Bozeman Color Me Fun 5k – Bozeman

Wear white, and strut your colors with pride afterward. Five kilometers are more than enough to get supremely blasted with paint from head to toe. bozemancolormefun.com

October 7

Raw Deal Run – McLeod

A fall classic: top off a run through the crisp, October air with a costume contest and a chili dinner. The course winds through two private ranches south of Big Timber. sweetgrasscommunityfoundation.org

October 29

Run For Your Life 5k – Bozeman

This 10k, 5k, and kids’ run event features a costume contest and Halloween characters, so bring the whole family. Proceeds benefit suicide prevention in Montana. runsignup.com

October 29

5k Zombie Run – Livingston

Listen up, haunted-house aficionados: Zombies stalk the course and attempt to steal runners’ flags in this race, so watch your back. Let your adrenaline kick you into a new gear. 406running.com

November 23

Huffing for Stuffing – Bozeman

Last year, this race earned $61,000 for the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Register for the 5k or the 10k, and help give back even more to the community. huffingforstuffing.com

December 9

Santa Run for Education 5k – Bozeman

Suit up and “Jingle All the Way” to the finish line (Santa hat on, of course). This race follows a loop from Babcock down 8th toward MSU, then Kagy, and back up Willson to end again on Babcock. runsignup.com