John Juracek is a fisherman and photographer from West Yellowstone, where he’s lived for the past three decades. For many years, he was a partner in Blue Ribbon Flies, a specialty fly shop. He currently spends most of his time fishing, photographing, and teaching fly-casting, but still works part-time at the shop in the summer. His pictures can be seen in magazines and catalogs, on websites, and in galleries. Juracek is the author of Yellowstone: Photographs of an Angling Landscape and a co-author (with Craig Mathews) of Fly Patterns of Yellowstone and Fishing Yellowstone Hatches. His website is johnjuracek.com.