Review: "Trail Mix"

When I am in the mountains, I spend a great deal of time trying to find meaning in my life choices, and when I am back in town, I spend a greater deal of time yearning to get back to the mountains. Finding meaning and purpose in both realms can be trivial in the increasingly fast-paced society we’ve come to accept. Corinne Gaffner Garcia has taken the time to beautifully construct Trail Mix: Wit and Wisdom from the Outdoors (Falcon, $18.95). This nature-inspired collection of quotes, poetry, and passages from some of time’s most-celebrated authors will give meaning and clarity to anyone with a longing for the outdoors. All the works have been meticulously arranged to touch on a mix of themes—from adventure and reflection, to educational lessons and conservation. Filled with endless inspiration and enlightenment, Trail Mix will capture the imagination and the senses when read around a campfire or inside on a winter’s day.