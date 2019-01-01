Pouter Day

The miserable life of a non-skier.

Believe it or not, there are actually people in Bozeman who get genuinely upset when faced with a couple feet of fresh snow. Instead of greedily eyeing the Bridgers or the Gallatin Range, dreaming of powder turns and face shots, the rare nonskier loathes this fluffy white crap that clogs the streets and turns his skiing friends into strangers. So even though most of us are on the slopes, we can only imagine what an average day in the life of those mythical nonskiers looks like. Here’s a glimpse.