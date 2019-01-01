Review: Montec Toasty Jacket

For active outdoor excursions on cold winter days, a bulky coat does more harm than good—it hinders movement and causes overheating. What you need is a medium-weight layer that's low-profile yet warm—and that's exactly what you get with the Montec Toasty Jacket. This simple, no-frills jacket is designed as a mid-layer, to be worn under a waterproof shell when alpine skiing; but it works equally well as an outer layer when Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking up steep terrain—in short, when you're working hard, keeping the blood pumping, and need maximum mobility. The best part is the price: at only $139, this sucker won't cause buyer's remorse. montecwear.com.