Review: Glade Adapt Goggle

Looking for one goggle that can do it all? The Glade Adapt Photochromic features a highly specialized lens that adjusts to a variety of conditions. I tested these goggles in bluebird conditions and the lens did a great job protecting my eyes from the sun and wind. I also tried them on overcast, low-light afternoons, and the Adapt rose to the occasion, lighting up the terrain. Throw in anti-fog coating and 100% UV-protection, and you've got one lens that can do it all—no more swapping out lenses or packing multiple goggles. What's more, the frames are flexible and mold comfortably to your face, yet durable enough to withstand the usual beatings a ski-and-snowboard goggle can expect, on the mountain and off. All in all, the Adapt is a choice you won't regret, at a price you can afford. $120; shopglade.com.