Review: FastStik Wax

Waxing for optimal glide can be difficult all year long, but especially in the spring, when the temperatures swing wildly from one week—heck, even one day—to the next. Which is where FastStik comes in. No more worrying about which color to use, or, for Nordic skiers, packing glide wax along for frequent re-application—FastStik goes on easy and stays on, way longer than traditional ski wax, and works from minus-10 all the way up to 32 degrees. At $40, it may seem pricey, but do the math: 100 applications per stick means it's only 40 cents each—way less than a ski shop charges for a conventional waxing. Available at Gear Wizard.