Madshus Eon 62

An all-around nordic powerhouse.

My old skinny sticks had worn out and it was time for a new pair of XC skis. In the interests of simplicity, I wanted one ski for all conditions – primarily on-trail after fresh snow, but also off-trail and the occasional track session. I wasn't sure such a ski existed, but then I found the Madshus Eon, and I'm now one happy kick-and-glide camper. With extra camber and a grippy Omnitrack waxless base, the ski gives me both traction and an easy glide. The 83-62-70 sidecut provides ample width for floatation in deep powder, without sacrificing speed or efficiency in shallower snow. I can even drop a knee now and again without feeling (too much) terror as I carve down a slope. All in all, the Eon fulfills all my nordic needs – which means I can use the extra cash to upgrade my boots, making the entire experience that much more enjoyable. Available at Timber Trails in Livingston. $295; madshus.com.

