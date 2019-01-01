Review: MSR PocketRocket 2

Backpack weight matters a lot more in the fall, whether you’re scampering up a soggy peak or hauling out an 80-pound elk quarter—and the MSR PocketRocket 2 helps keep your pack light and your spirits high.

This tiny burner weighs a scant 2.6 ounces, folds up to the size of a salt shaker, and boils a liter of water in 3.5 minutes, which means a warm meal or cup of morale-boosting coffee is never too far away.

Screw it into a small can of fuel and you'll have all the heat you need, in a much smaller package than you're used to. Win-win. Available at area stores. $45.