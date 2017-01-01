Review: Oboz Juniper

You are here

My husband is well known for saying “function, not fashion” when it comes to outdoor gear, but with the new Juniper 6”  insulated waterproof boots from Oboz, I can get both.

The Juniper is eye-catching; I got the Coca / Deep Dive color scheme, but they're also available in Eclipse Black / Beet. While I love the way they look, they’re much more than just eye-catching. With 200-gram Thinsulate lining, waterproof Nubuck leather and fabric, and a wool-topped upper, these boots are all-weather footwear. They’re great for getting around town in the wet snow of winter and with a six-inch upper it takes a real dump to get over the ankle. The Juniper also has Oboz B-DRY membrane, which gives one more layer of protection against wet conditions, while still allowing moisture to escape out. With just a thin pair of ski socks my feet are toasty warm and completely dry at the end the day. 

My first mountain outing was a hike up Storm Castle. I did experience some slight heel-rub as I started the climb, but mitigated that issue by tightening the laces. Ample toe-box room kept my toes from pinching on the descent, and the winterized outsole provided ample traction in most conditions, apart from solid ice.

Function, fashion: the Oboz Juniper 6” supplies it all for cold-weather excursions.

$155; obozfootwear.com.

 

