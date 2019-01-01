Review: VOORMI Drift Jacket

Mountain style meets rugged performance in the Special Edition Drift Jacket, a go-anywhere, do-it-all, full-zip midlayer. Constructed with VOORMI's signature 21.5-micron wool with a DWR coating (Durable Water Repellant), the Drift not only keeps you toasty, but also withstands the elements. What's more, its sleek, slim-fit design, with antique-style zippers and a structured neckline, make it a great choice for the office or a night on the town, too. Comfortable, durable, warm, high-quality, funk-resistant: not just another piece for your wardrobe, the Drift becomes your wardrobe. Available at the VOORMI outlet in downtown Bozeman. $280; voormi.com.