Review: Sitka Shorts

Sitka's Territory Shorts comfortably tackle all alpine environments, plus they’ll look good at the bar when you return to town.

Lightweight yet durable, these shorts kept me comfortable on the hottest days in August. Rugged backcountry hikes were more comfortable thanks to the nylon-spandex stretch around the waist. The DWR finish held up against wet brush and light precipitation. The shorts fall a few inches above the knee, so I didn't worry about snags on errant rocks in my mad scrambles toward the summit.

If you're a wet wader and the trout aren’t biting, convert 'em swimming trunks – the nylon-spandex fabric dries fast. The Territory features two zip pockets on the front and one on the back; all are easy to access, and you won't worry about losing your car keys in the backcountry.

They're comfy, too. If Montana didn’t have such harsh winters, these shorts might see 365 days of use. $90; sitkagear.com.