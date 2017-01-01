Review: Sherpa Asaar

Count on Sherpa’s Asaar 2.5-layer jacket to keep you dry and warm with its thin-yet-tough water-resistant fabric. The Asaar is light and packable and stuffs into one of its pockets for easy transport. This nylon jacket is lined with Himaltec, a waterproof and breathable laminated membrane that protects against wind and water vapor, so you'll stay comfortable even if you work up a sweat. It's a slim-fit, which works for me—I don’t drown in it like I do with other rain jackets. Customize the fit further with the adjustable wrist straps and a cinchable hood.

$170; sherpaadventuregear.com.