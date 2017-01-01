Review: Pearl Izumi Summit AmFIB Lite

The men’s Summit AmFIB Lite pants from Pearl Izumi have fit the bill for my winter outings. Cross-country skiing, trail running, snow-shoeing: they’ve seen all winter conditions and activities, except the one they are designed for, cold-weather cycling. The Summit pants have a great front barrier (AmFIB) that protects against snow, rain, and wind, and a thermal back that helps regulate heat. Both fabrics feature Pearl Izumi's water-repelling PI DRY, aiding in keeping you warm. Rated for 30-50 degrees, I’ve found a thin pair of long underwear extends this rating to single digits. The Summit also have three zippered pockets for storing the random item, like a cell phone, car key, or wallet. Come spring, my Summit pants may see a bike saddle, but for now they will continue to protect me from the cold, wet winter as I ski, hike, or run.

$150; pearlizumi.com.