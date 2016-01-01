You are here< backHome / Activities / Running / Review: Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Apparel
Review: Pearl Izumi P.R.O. Apparel
Pearl Izumi is known for great cycling gear, and I’m sure cyclists will find the P.R.O. Escape Softshell and P.R.O. Escape Thermal great additions for their late-winter / early-spring riding. I, on the other hand, found them great for cross-country skiing.
The P.R.O. Escape Softshell has three-layer construction that provides both protection and breathability. It performed great in cold, wet conditions, blocking both wind and sleet, while keeping me warm with fleece insulation; if I started to overheat, I just opened the side vents. The softshell also has a great storage pocket on the back, with ample room for my phone, water bottle, and even an extra baselayer.
The P.R.O. Escape Thermal is great on bluebird days; the fabric provides the perfect amount warmth and an elastic band around the back keeps the jacket down and heat in. I found myself taking unneeded items just to fill the back storage pockets; three of them are the perfect size for most bottles, if you ever feel the need to carry that much water. The full-length zipper provides any needed ventilation and the zipper is easy to operate, even while wearing gloves.
After the snow recedes, you're more likely to find me on a trail running in one of these jackets. Because I’m not using either of these jackets for their designed purpose, I went with a size large jacket, even though I typically wear a medium. Thermal, $116; softshell, $188. Get more details at PearlIzumi.com.
