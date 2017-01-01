Review: Patagonia Nano-Air Lite Hybrid Jacket

If you’re looking for a jacket that does it all, the Patagonia Nano Air Lite is your answer. In a world of ultra-specific gear and even more particular gear snobs, it's refreshing to find a jacket that does it all. I have no problem taking this jacket out for a run in the morning, riding my bike to work, climbing after work, then going to a nice dinner in Bozeman casual attire on Main Street.

The thing that makes this jacket so versatile is its design. The jacket’s front, shoulders, and sleeves are all made of a nylon shell that will keep you dry in light rain and snow. Don't expect the material to keep you dry in a downpour, but the material beads light moisture well. The rest of the jacket is made out of a waffle knit that keeps you cool under a backpack or while working up a sweat. This feature makes the jacket a great choice for running in Montana's shoulder seasons or crisp mornings backpacking in the backcountry. The jacket also features tight waist and wrist liners, trapping heat and keeping the jacket out of your way. I found this to be an especially nice feature for climbing, keeping the jacket from getting tangled or trapped in your carabiners and cams. Also, one strange but neat feature is a higher and larger pocket that allows for use when you’re wearing a harness, pack, or even both. All of these features combined make for a flexible jacket that you could easily do some yoga on a cold morning and climb the Tower in the afternoon.

The only thing Patagonia could have done better with this jacket is improving its packability; the jacket can be a bit awkward to pack given its construction with insulation and knit materials. However, they do a good job of making up for this with a layer that weighs only slightly over 10oz.

$200; patagonia.com.